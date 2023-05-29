Omaha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 23% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 29, 2023 in Omaha, NE
