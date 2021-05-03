 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 3, 2021 in Omaha, NE

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Omaha area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 65% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 20 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Significant Weather Advisory until MON 12:30 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.

