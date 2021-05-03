Here is today's weather outlook for May. 3, 2021 in Omaha, NE

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Omaha area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 65% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 20 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Significant Weather Advisory until MON 12:30 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.