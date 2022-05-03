Here is today's weather outlook for May. 3, 2022 in Omaha, NE

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
May. 3, 2022 in Omaha, NE

Omaha people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.

