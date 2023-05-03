The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Omaha community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.