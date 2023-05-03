The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Omaha community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 3, 2023 in Omaha, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Comfortable temperatures and staying dry for most of Thursday, but the story changes for Friday. Cooling down and rain coming back with our ne…
Showers and cooling down today as a cold front works over us. We'll try and warm up again Saturday, but yet another cold front will arrive in …
When a tornado warning is issued, what should you do? In our latest edition of "Weather Explained," a step-by-step guide to help keep you and …
After a chilly weekend, temperatures will be rising Monday thanks to a warm front, but showers are expected as well. Find out when and where r…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Omaha area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 60 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted.…