 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 30, 2021 in Omaha, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 30, 2021 in Omaha, NE

Folks in the Omaha area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 38% chance of rain. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert