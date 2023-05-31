Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 31, 2023 in Omaha, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
A good chance of rain today as a weak cold front works over the area. With the front stalling out nearby, the rain chance will linger into Fri…
Thanks to yesterday's cold front, Friday will be a little bit cooler and it's back to dry conditions. How long will we stay dry though and whe…
More rain expected in Nebraska today and a chance of severe storms in the central and western part of the state. See what hazards are possible…
A cold front will be moving across Nebraska Wednesday and Thursday. Rain looks likely in the western part of the state today and a few storms …
A small chance of rain Wednesday and Wednesday night, but the better chance is expected Thursday when our next cold front rolls in. Find out w…