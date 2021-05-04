Here is today's weather outlook for May. 4, 2021 in Omaha, NE

Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Omaha could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.
