Here is today's weather outlook for May. 5, 2022 in Omaha, NE

Omaha folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 73% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.