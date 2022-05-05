Omaha folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 73% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 5, 2022 in Omaha, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
A twister raged though southeast Wichita and Andover on Friday night, damaging 50 to 100 buildings. Officials were still assessing the scene Saturday morning.
Heavy rain and lightning look likely across central and eastern Nebraska this afternoon and evening. Damaging wind, hail, flooding, and tornadoes are all possible. Here's everything you need to know.
No additional severe thunderstorms are expected tonight. Showers and weak thunderstorms will persist though. Use caution if driving tonight.
A cold front advancing through the central Rocky Mountains will roll into Omaha on Monday bringing cooler temperatures and more chances for precipitation.
Damaging wind, hail, flooding, and tornadoes are possible for locations within the watch and the threat could spread northeast later tonight. Here's the latest information on the timing and impacts.
Check out our latest weather forecast.
It will take a while for rain to shift from west to east across the state, but once it does, it will continue for quite some time. Track the rain and see how much is expected in our latest forecast.
Dry and warmer across the state today, but dry conditions will not last for long. See when the next round of rain is expected to arrive in our area in Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner's latest update.
Strong winds are a normal weather trait in the Great Plains, so breezy conditions are no surprise this time of year. What has been surprising has been the strength and relentlessness of the wind.
Omaha people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …