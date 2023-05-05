Omaha folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a mild 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 51% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 5, 2023 in Omaha, NE
