Here is today's weather outlook for May. 6, 2021 in Omaha, NE

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Omaha area. It looks to reach a mild 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 13 mph.