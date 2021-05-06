 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 6, 2021 in Omaha, NE

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Omaha area. It looks to reach a mild 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

