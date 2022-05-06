Folks in the Omaha area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 69 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 6, 2022 in Omaha, NE
A twister raged though southeast Wichita and Andover on Friday night, damaging 50 to 100 buildings. Officials were still assessing the scene Saturday morning.
A cold front advancing through the central Rocky Mountains will roll into Omaha on Monday bringing cooler temperatures and more chances for precipitation.
No additional severe thunderstorms are expected tonight. Showers and weak thunderstorms will persist though. Use caution if driving tonight.
Check out our latest weather forecast.
It will take a while for rain to shift from west to east across the state, but once it does, it will continue for quite some time. Track the rain and see how much is expected in our latest forecast.
Dry and warmer across the state today, but dry conditions will not last for long. See when the next round of rain is expected to arrive in our area in Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner's latest update.
Colder and wetter the farther east you live in Nebraska Thursday. The weather is looking better for tomorrow! Find out when rain is most likely today, when we'll dry out, and how warm Friday will be.
Strong winds are a normal weather trait in the Great Plains, so breezy conditions are no surprise this time of year. What has been surprising has been the strength and relentlessness of the wind.
Heavy rain and lightning look likely across central and eastern Nebraska this afternoon and evening. Damaging wind, hail, flooding, and tornadoes are all possible. Here's everything you need to know.
Cool temperatures will blanket the Omaha area Monday. It looks like it will be a chilly 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees …