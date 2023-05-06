The Omaha area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brings 49% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 6, 2023 in Omaha, NE
