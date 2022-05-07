 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 7, 2022 in Omaha, NE

Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Omaha. It should reach a mild 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. Breezy conditions are expected this Saturday, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert