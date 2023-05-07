Omaha folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 45% chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 7, 2023 in Omaha, NE
