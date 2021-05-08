 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 8, 2021 in Omaha, NE

Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 63% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. Omaha could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.

