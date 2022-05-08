Here is today's weather outlook for May. 8, 2022 in Omaha, NE

Today's temperature in Omaha will be warm. It looks like it will be a comfortable 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 53% chance of rain. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.