Omaha people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 62 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Omaha could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Significant Weather Advisory until SUN 12:15 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 9, 2021 in Omaha, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The Omaha metro area received about 40% of its normal precipitation in April, but the outlook for the next two weeks favors cooler and wetter than normal weather across Nebraska.
- Updated
About three-fourths of the Missouri River watershed is in drought or near drought. And runoff was below normal February through April. Last month, runoff was 44% of normal.
A tornado touched down in Blum, Texas, on Monday, May 3. You can hear the powerful winds in this footage, and see the trees bending from the force of the tornado.
- Updated
Last year, Nebraska had 21 tornadoes, less than half the annual average — 51 — of the past 30 years, based on National Weather Service statistics.
Thanks to new railings installed along the Golden Gate Bridge, high wind in San Francisco now creates a ghostly sounding harmonica-like sound from the landmark, heard for miles in all directions.
For the drive home in Omaha: Thunderstorms likely. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 58F. S winds shifting to NW at 10 to 15 mph. C…
Professional storm chaser Reed Timmer drove through a tornado in Benjamin, Texas, on April 27. Reed Timmer and his colleagues collected scientific data, rode out the storm and made it out safe.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Omaha area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempera…