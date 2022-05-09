Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 95, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 93. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 62 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 9, 2022 in Omaha, NE
