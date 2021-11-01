Omaha residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a brisk 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 1, 2021 in Omaha, NE
