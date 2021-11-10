 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 10, 2021 in Omaha, NE

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 57 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 97% chance of rain. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

