Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 10, 2022 in Omaha, NE

Omaha people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 21 degrees. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 62% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Omaha could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.