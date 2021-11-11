Omaha folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. Omaha could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 11, 2021 in Omaha, NE
