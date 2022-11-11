Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 11, 2022 in Omaha, NE

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Omaha today. It looks like it will be a bitter 34 degrees. 18 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. Omaha could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.