 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 12, 2021 in Omaha, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 12, 2021 in Omaha, NE

It will be a cold day in Omaha, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a nippy 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Very windy conditions are expected Friday in Omaha, with forecast models showing 25 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory until FRI 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert