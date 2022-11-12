 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 12, 2022 in Omaha, NE

Omaha people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 33 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 15 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.

