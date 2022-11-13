 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 13, 2022 in Omaha, NE

It will be a cold day in Omaha, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.

