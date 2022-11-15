It will be a cold day in Omaha, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 34 degrees. A 19-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 15, 2022 in Omaha, NE
