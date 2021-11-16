Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 16, 2021 in Omaha, NE

Omaha will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks to reach a mild 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.