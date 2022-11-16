It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31. We'll see a low temperature of 21 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Omaha could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 16, 2022 in Omaha, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures are tumbling across the area this morning with rain around as well. Find out when the rain chance will come to an end and how cold it's going to feel today, tonight, and Friday here.
Scattered snow showers along a cold front today. With the front temporarily stalling, some are going to see more snow than others. See when snow is most likely and how much is expected here.
The snow has departed the area, but the cold temperatures aren't going anywhere. Wind chills no higher than the upper 20s today. Find out what it's going to feel like tonight and Wednesday here.
Not only are temps well below normal today, windy conditions are making it feel even colder. An exceptionally cold Friday night is expected as well. Here's what's in store for the rest of the weekend.
Omaha people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
🎧 Will it be a harsh or mild winter? Find out on the second part of our seasonal preview on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
Flash droughts can develop within a few weeks, causing water shortages, damaging crops and worsening fire risks.
Omaha's evening forecast: Overcast. Low 28F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Omaha tomorrow. It looks l…
On a thermometer, a tenth of a degree seems tiny. But small changes in average temps can reverberate in a global climate to turn into big disasters.
Omaha people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 33 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempe…