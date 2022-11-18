 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 18, 2022 in Omaha, NE

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 26. Today's forecasted low temperature is 19 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Omaha could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.

