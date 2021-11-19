 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 19, 2021 in Omaha, NE

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Omaha area. It looks to reach a crisp 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

