Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Omaha area. It looks to reach a crisp 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 19, 2021 in Omaha, NE
Climate change is making ocean levels rise. It’s a problem that will endure even after the world stabilizes and slashes greenhouse gas pollution.
Winters are tough to forecast for Nebraska, but there are early hints that the state could see a more classic season with a series of storms.
Thanksgiving holiday travel in the U.S. could be messy as forecast models show the potential for plunging temperatures and a significant storm.
The price of natural gas and other heating fuels is the highest it has been in years. Nationwide, winter heating bills are forecast to rise an average of 30% to 50%, and possibly more.
The start of the busy season for sunspots means more opportunities to see the splendor of the northern and southern lights.
A first-of-its-kind study uses a high-res model to highlight local climate-fueled extreme weather risks decades in advance. The results aren't good.