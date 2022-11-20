 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 20, 2022 in Omaha, NE

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Omaha today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 48 degrees. A 23-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

