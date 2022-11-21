 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 21, 2022 in Omaha, NE

Temperatures in Omaha will be cool today. It looks to reach a crisp 47 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 21 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.

News Alert