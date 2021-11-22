Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 22, 2021 in Omaha, NE

Temperatures in Omaha will be cool today. It looks like it will be a chilly 49 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.