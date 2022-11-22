Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Omaha area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 24 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 22, 2022 in Omaha, NE
38 states are operating or building networks of weather monitoring stations to give more precise data than they get from the National Weather Service.