Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 23, 2020 in Omaha, NE

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Omaha today. It looks like it will be a nippy 39 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. There is a 50% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.

