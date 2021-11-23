Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 23, 2021 in Omaha, NE

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Omaha area. It looks to reach a mild 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Omaha could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.