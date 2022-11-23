Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Omaha area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 23, 2022 in Omaha, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
A few snow flurries around Thursday morning as a cold front works over us. By early Friday morning, feels like temperatures will be around zero degrees. Will it get any worse? Find out here.
The National Weather Service forecasts a potentially dangerous bout of lake-effect snow that "may paralyze" parts of western New York, including Buffalo.
High temperatures will reach the mid to upper 20s today, but it won't feel any warmer than the teens. Exceptionally cold Friday night as well. Find out when temperatures will return to normal here.
After unusually cold weather last week, temperatures are finally starting to rise. Will the warm-up continue or will winter return? Track temperatures for Thanksgiving week and beyond here.
Thanksgiving is almost here! Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner looks back at our most extreme Thanksgiving weather before discussing what's in store this year. Are any records in jeopardy?
Omaha's evening forecast: Clear. Low 17F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Omaha area Sunday. It looks to reach a c…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Omaha today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 48 degrees. A 23-degree low is forecasted. Expec…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28. We'll see a low temperature of 17 degrees today. Partly clo…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 31. We'll see a low temperature of 12 degrees today. Partly clou…
Temperatures in Omaha will be cool today. It looks to reach a crisp 47 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reach…