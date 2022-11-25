Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 55 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 25, 2022 in Omaha, NE
