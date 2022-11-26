Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 26, 2022 in Omaha, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
After unusually cold weather last week, temperatures are finally starting to rise. Will the warm-up continue or will winter return? Track temperatures for Thanksgiving week and beyond here.
Thanksgiving is almost here! Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner looks back at our most extreme Thanksgiving weather before discussing what's in store this year. Are any records in jeopardy?
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Omaha today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 48 degrees. A 23-degree low is forecasted. Expec…
Lots going on for the holiday weekend! What weather is expected? Whether you're traveling near or far for Thanksgiving, here's everything you need to know through Sunday.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 55 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The …
Temperatures in Omaha will be cool today. It looks to reach a crisp 47 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reach…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Omaha today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Omaha area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 …
Tonight's weather conditions in Omaha: Clear. Low 24F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Omaha area. I…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Omaha area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperat…