Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 27, 2020 in Omaha, NE

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Omaha Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.