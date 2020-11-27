 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 27, 2020 in Omaha, NE

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 27, 2020 in Omaha, NE

{{featured_button_text}}

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Omaha Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

La Nina will worsen hurricanes and fires

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert