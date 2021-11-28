Omaha temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 28, 2021 in Omaha, NE
