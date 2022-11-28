 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 28, 2022 in Omaha, NE

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Omaha area. It looks like it will be a chilly 56 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Omaha could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

