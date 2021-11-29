Folks in the Omaha area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 29, 2021 in Omaha, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
The West Coast of Canada is known for wet autumn weather, but the recent storm in British Columbia’s Fraser Valley was one for the record books.
Australians are bracing for a wet and windy summer Down Under for a second year in a row as a La Nina weather event has formed in the Pacific Ocean.
Omaha temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Omaha area. It looks to reach a mild 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 de…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Omaha today. It looks like it will be a cold 36 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 25 …
Conditions on ultra-hot exoplanet WASP-76b are totally unlike anything here on Earth. It's hot enough there to vaporize metals.
The start of the busy season for sunspots means more opportunities to see the splendor of the northern and southern lights.