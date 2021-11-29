Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 29, 2021 in Omaha, NE

Folks in the Omaha area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.