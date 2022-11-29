Omaha people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 36 degrees. A 17-degree low is forecasted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 73% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from TUE 6:00 AM CST until TUE 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 29, 2022 in Omaha, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 55 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The …
Lots going on for the holiday weekend! What weather is expected? Whether you're traveling near or far for Thanksgiving, here's everything you need to know through Sunday.
A leading climate scientist explains why going over 1.5 degrees Celsius puts the world in a danger zone.
Omaha residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a crisp 45 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies ar…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reach…
Omaha's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 32F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Omaha tomorrow. The forecast call…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Omaha area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 …
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Omaha today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
🎧 We wrap the 2022 tropical storm season with a discussion of what it's like to fly into a hurricane.
Tonight's weather conditions in Omaha: Clear. Low 24F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Omaha area. I…