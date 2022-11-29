Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 29, 2022 in Omaha, NE

Omaha people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 36 degrees. A 17-degree low is forecasted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 73% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from TUE 6:00 AM CST until TUE 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit omaha.com.