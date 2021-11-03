Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Omaha today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 3, 2021 in Omaha, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The price of natural gas and other heating fuels is the highest it has been in years. Nationwide, winter heating bills are forecast to rise an average of 30% to 50%, and possibly more.
- Updated
Winters are tough to forecast for Nebraska, but there are early hints that the state could see a more classic season with a series of storms.
- Updated
A new study adds to a growing body of evidence that climate change is fueling more frequent and intense wildfires in the western United States.
With little more than a month to go, the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season used all the letters in its alphabet with formation of Subtropical Storm Wanda.
- Updated
There is no room in eastern Omaha for things like dams to hold back runoff. Instead, the only defense against the August flash flooding was the capacity of the city's sewer system.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Omaha area. It looks to reach a brisk 51 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear…
The two recent storms that hit California and the Pacific Northwest were extraordinary for their intensity. But California has seen this sort of thing before.
Omaha people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Omaha area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43…
Omaha temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…