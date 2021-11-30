Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 30, 2021 in Omaha, NE

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Omaha area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 57 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.