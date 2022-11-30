Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 30, 2022 in Omaha, NE

It will be a cold day in Omaha, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 33 degrees. A 20-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Omaha could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit omaha.com for more weather updates.