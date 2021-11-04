Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 4, 2021 in Omaha, NE

Omaha folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 58 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on omaha.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.