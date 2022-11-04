Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 4, 2022 in Omaha, NE

Cool temperatures will blanket the Omaha area Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 44 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 66% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The Omaha area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit omaha.com for local news and weather.